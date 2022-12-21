A 43-year-old man will stand trial in the spring on charges which include the “lewd fondling” of a teenager.
Larry Kemmerer pleaded not guilty to six criminal counts in Lyon County District Court Tuesday afternoon. One of the two felony charges is taking indecent liberties with a child.
Prosecutors say Kemmerer improperly touched a 15-year-old on Thursday, October 21. He's also accused of endangering not only that child, but a nine-year-old.
Kemmerer also is charged with battery and interference on a law enforcement officer, as well as disorderly conduct.
Chief Judge Jeffry Larson scheduled a tentative trial date for Monday, March 20. A status conference on the case is planned five days earlier. Kemmerer was free on bond Wednesday morning.
