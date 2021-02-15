For the first time since the pandemic began, 6-year-old Christian Converse, his mom, Anel, and grandparents Jose and Olivia Madrigal took advantage of spending some time together.
The family spent some time taking an art class at the Emporia Arts Council painting mugs Saturday afternoon.
Art Coordinator Molly Mansel helped the family paint their own mugs while spending time with everyone to perfect their design and glazing. After teaching for seven years, she explained that this past year has been strange. However, she was grateful to teach the family — the first family all year.
Mansel explained that EAC has tried having in-person classes over the fall, but when the giant spike in cases happened late October, they realized it was just not the right time.
February is the first month they have had in-person classes with people signing up to attend. The classes have a 10 person limit to help social distance and help teachers have an easier time cleaning.
“What I have been doing is [teaching] private families,” she said. “It is way easier because they do not have to be 6 feet apart.”
Mansel has been moving some classes around to accommodate families interested to help encourage families to sign up for classes.
Fortunately, things are starting to look up at the arts council. February was the first month the council has had classes. Mansel shared exciting classes that are planned within the next three months for the public to register for.
“Our next mug class is going to be a galaxy mug,” she excitedly shared. “I ordered real gold to make the stars, actual 22 carat gold. [However], you will have to come back twice. You have to glaze it and then I fire it, and the gold fires to a different temperature. So, you will have to come back, put the stars on and then [I will] fire it again. I think it is going to be really worth it.”
The two part galaxy mug series will take place on Saturday, March 13 and the following Saturday, March 20. Mansel thought the galaxy-themed mug was perfect for daylight savings.
More classes offered will be creating cat toys, planters with faces on them, a learning how to draw series, dinosaur planters, recycled birdhouses on Earth Day, May Day baskets and a mother-daughter class.
“We are really trying to get people to sign up for the ‘express yourself’ classes. … We have one for middle schoolers and one for high school/college,” Mansel said. “The first few minutes it is a conversation, just asking questions, how is everyone doing. Then, [Deon Morrow] will show everyone how to express what they are feeling, whatever you want to paint about in colors and brush strokes.”
The "express yourself" classes are “therapeutic” and a way to bring peer groups together to meet new people and talk. However, Mansel hopes for more middle schoolers to sign up.
“I am really excited. Very excited,” she said. “We are still trying to go pretty slow, I try to have two classes a week with small numbers.”
Mansel shared that March classes will be announced within the next week. Call the EAC at 620-343-6473 to register for classes. The next few classes available this month are a watercolor winter hat, the “express yourself” classes and a cottage incense burner class. Visit EAC from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and from 9 a.m. - 3 p.m. Saturday at 815 Commercial St.
