A match-up of two undefeated teams came down to the final minute Friday night, as Lebo ended the game on a 7-0 run to upend Madison 41-37 and preserve its perfect season.
The game was low-scoring from the outset. Lebo took a 4-0 lead halfway through the first quarter and Madison did not score its first points until the 1:56 mark of the period when Chase Harrison hit a 3-pointer. Less than a minute later, Kelton Buettner scored to give the Bulldogs a 5-4 lead going into the second quarter.
Offense improved significantly for both teams in the second quarter and more so for Madison, as the Bulldogs outscored the Wolves 21-13 to take a 26-17 halftime lead.
Lebo head coach Dwayne Paul was visibly frustrated with his team as it went to the locker room, but he said that he was still confident in the team’s ability to stay mentally locked in and do what needed to be done.
“We kept our composure, we didn’t panic, and that’s the way it was going to be,” he said. “I knew we were going to hit shots eventually. I wasn’t worried about us hitting shots. It was just going to come down to rebounding, toughness and executing plays.”
The Wolves responded, outscoring the Bulldogs 13-3 in the third quarter to take a 30-29 lead to the fourth quarter.
But Madison refused to go quietly and battled back to take a 37-34 lead with 1:27 left in the game.
Senior Devan McEwen drew a foul on a shot and went to the line for the Wolves, where he made one of two to draw Lebo a step closer at 37-35 with 1:15 on the clock.
The Bulldogs turned over the ball on their ensuing possession. Junior Kyle Reese was fouled by Madison and went to the free throw line with the chance to tie, but missed the front end of the one-and-one.
However, Lebo came down with the rebound and found itself with another opportunity. McEwen drove on the basket and appeared to be going for the tie, but he kicked it back outside to senior Jerome Ferguson on the right wing.
Ferguson pulled up and buried a 3-pointer — his only shot attempt of the game — to put the Wolves on top 38-37 with just 27.8 seconds left.
“Everybody in the gym knows who the ball is going to go to,” Paul said, referring to McEwen. “I’m proud of Devan, because two years ago he would have tried to force a tough shot. He took what everybody gave him, and Jerome stepped up. And I told him, I said, ‘Jerome, you’re going to have a chance tomorrow to make a big shot’—this is yesterday—and he stepped up and all the credit to him.
“I tell the guys all the time I’m not a big person that believes in luck. I think you make your own luck. If you’re prepared, whenever that moment comes, then the outcome is going to be what it’s going to be.”
But Ferguson’s shot wasn’t the end of the late-game heroics.
The Wolves drew a charge on the other end of the court to force another Madison turnover with 20 seconds left.
Paul said that taking charges is precisely what he wants to see his team doing on defense.
“If you come to our practice, it’s bloody, there’s teeth missing, but that’s what we have to hang our hats on,” he said. “We’re charge takers. That’s what I preach to our guys. If we’re getting between four and six charges a game, then we’re giving ourselves a chance to be there in the end.”
McEwen was immediately fouled on Lebo’s next possession and he added two more free throws to put the Wolves’ lead at three.
Madison had one more opportunity to force the game to overtime, but a 3-point attempt by Kelton Buettner was blocked and the Wolves snagged the rebound and held on to win.
After the game, Paul reflected on how fun the game was to coach, especially against Madison head coach Brett Dannels.
“It was fun, man,” he said. “Me and Coach Dannels [are] good friends. Anyone who has ever played ball in the park, when you play against your friend, there’s no more friends. All the respect in the world to that team. I hope that we get to see each other again, because those games are fun. … If you’re a player, you want to play in those kinds of games.”
Lebo improved to 8-0 on the season after the win. McEwen was the top scorer for the Wolves with 19 and Andrew Bailey joined him in double figures with 11.
With the loss, Madison fell to 7-1. Hunter Engle led the way for the Bulldogs with 11 points, while Buettner and Chase Harrison added 8 each.
MADISON — 5; 21; 3; 8; — 37
LEBO — 4; 13; 13; 11; — 41
Madison — Engle (11, 4-6), Buettner (8, 4-6), Harrison (8, 2-11), Stutesman (6, 3-10), Rayburn (4, 1-3), Wolfram (0, 0-4).
Lebo — McEwen (19, 7-14), Bailey (11, 3-10), Grimmett (4, 1-2), Reese (4, 1-5), Ferguson (3, 1-1) Davies (0, 0-1).
