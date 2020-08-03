Emporia First Friday
Emporia First Friday is 5 - 9 p.m. Friday in downtown Emporia. Lyon County History Center, 711 Commercial St., is the presenting venue. Passports will be distributed by each venue and you must have your passport stamped at LCHC and seven venues to be entered in the Prize Drawing.
Visit @emporiafirstfriday on Facebook for more information.
One Lane Road at VFW
VFW Post 1980 will host One Lane Road, a band from Cherryvale, for an evening of music, dancing and raffles, at 7 p.m. Saturday. Come down to 932 Graphic Arts Rd.
Entry is $5 and the public is welcome to attend.
Attention Mustang owners
Do you own a Ford Mustang? Do you want to start a Mustang Club? Contact Ray Loomis at 620-794-7663. The Topeka Mustang Club will help Emporia get started.
Mobile resource bus
The Catholic Charities of Northeast Kansas Mobile Resource Bus is scheduling a stop in Emporia to assistant with food, clothing, books, personal hygiene items, diapers and season items. Appointment services for rental assistance and utility assistance can be made two weeks prior to the visits.
The bus is scheduled to be at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church, 205 S. Lawrence St., from 9:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. Aug. 19, Sept. 9, Oct. 14, Nov. 11 and Dec. 9.
Call 913-433-2039 to schedule an appointment.
Battle of the Badges
The Battle of the Badges Emporia Community Blood Drive will be held noon - 6 p.m., Aug. 12, 8 a.m. - 2 p.m., Aug. 13 and 9 a.m. - 3 p.m., Aug. 14 at Twelfth Avenue Baptist Church, 2023 W. 12th Ave. Help save a life by donating blood and show the community who you think should win the trophy this year. To make an appointment call Susan Faler, 316-554-4807, or visit redcrossblood.org using sponsor keyword “Emporia.” You can also call 800-RED-CROSS.
Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry
The John and Frances Ice Soup Kitchen and Food Pantry at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church will serve from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. Sundays via curbside pick up.
To-go meals available for pick-up while supplies last.
Night of Worship
The Emporia Granada Theatre invites the community to a night of worship to overcome the worrisome times that we have been facing, 7 - 8:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at the theatre.
Come sing along with Gabriela Galindo, Jason and Abby Palmer who will be the masters of ceremony for the night. The event will also be virtually streamed.
Do you have an event or fundraiser for About Town? Email news@emporia.com or call 342-4800.
