Krishawn Ymette Hunter was born in Chicago, Illinois on September 8, 1985. She then moved to Emporia, Kansas at the age of 5.
Krishawn enjoyed playing the piano and watching over her sisters as a child. During High School, Krishawn found her passion in color guard and forensics. She graduated from Emporia High School and continued her passion at Hutchinson Community College where she graduated with her associates in Psychology. Krishawn then followed in the footsteps of so many honorable men and women in her family and attended Lincoln University in Jefferson City, Missouri where she graduated with her Bachelor’s in Psychology and later received a Master’s in education. Krishawn then realized she wanted to pursue and complete yet another Master’s from Lindenwood University of St. Charles Missouri. While living in St. Charles and working as a Social Worker, she met her husband, Wesley Hunter. They created a life together that led them to California and back to Kansas where Krishawn resided until she passed. Krishawn and Wesley have a beautiful 4 year old daughter, Yana Hunter. Yana, as Krishawn always said, was her heartbeat. She loved the Lord and serving at her Church home, St. James Missionary Baptist Church where she created The Outreach Ministry and The Woman’s Ministry. Krishawn’s legacy will live on through her many accomplishments and the imprint she left on everyone she met.
Surviving family members include: husband, Wesley Hunter of Topeka, Kansas; daughter, Yana Hunter of Topeka, Kansas; parents, Larry and Lawana Williams of Emporia, Kansas; sisters, Lashawna Williams of Atlanta, Georgia, Theresa Williams of Topeka, Kansas; grandmother, Dorothy Pitts of Dolton, Illinois and niece, Jayden Thomas of Topeka, Kansas.
Krishawn was preceded in death by her grandfathers, James Thomas, Isaac Williams Jr., and grandmother, Wonnia Williams.
A celebration of life is planned for Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 2:00 P.M. in the chapel of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home with the interment following at Memorial Lawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions for Yana Hunter can be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.