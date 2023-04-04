The Emporia City Commission has a full study session this week where discussions on agreements with the Jones Aquatic Center, funding for the Emporia Recreation Commission and city commission goals are listed as agenda items.
The commission meets 11 a.m. Wednesday.
According to Wednesday’s agenda, Jones Aquatic Center staff are expected to request a reimbursement increase to $155,512 in order to rage wages for lifesaving staff to $15 and $16 per hour. Currently staff are paid $11 and $12 per hour.
The commission will also discuss future funding for the recreation commission, with the creation of the Emporia Recreation Future Funding Team.
The team will “evaluate the scope, location and funding for a new or renovated Emporia Recreation Commission facility.”
The team would consist of five voting members as chosen by the rec commission and the team is expected to meet through Aug. 21.
Other items on the agenda include commission work goals and strategies, revisions to the Rural Housing Incentive District policy, and commission liaisons to boards.
