Lupe Gutierrez, 92, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, July 17, 2023 at her home.
Lupe was born December 12, 1930 in Emporia the daughter of Ventura G. and Dolores (Villa) Mendoza. She graduated from Emporia High School and attended the Pecks Beauty School. From 1965 to 1993 she worked in production at the Dolly Madison Bakery and from 1995 to 2000 Lupe worked for the USD #253. She retired in 2000. Lupe was a member of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, the Sacred Heart Altar Society and the Newman Regional Health Auxiliary.
On June 23, 1956 Lupe married Joel Gutierrez at St. Catherine’s Catholic Church in Emporia. He died October 29, 2017 in Emporia. She is survived by her son, Joel V. Gutierrez, Jr. and wife Anna of Wichita, Kansas; daughter, Christine D. Kolmer and husband Steve of Emporia; grandchildren, Angela Torres and husband Reynaldo, Gina Gutierrez, Joseph Gutierrez and wife Emalie, Mark Kolmer, Sarah Santigate and husband R.J.; great-grandchildren, Diego Gutierrez, Santiago Torres, Jasmine Trujillo, Maia Gutierrez, Eli Gutierrez, Knox Gutierrez, Lucia Kolmer; and nieces and nephews, Naya Balandran, Dennis Mendoza, Lupe Rodriguez and Cruz Mendoza. Lupe was preceded in death by her parents; husband; brother, Eugene Mendoza and sister, Delores Alonzo.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Friday, July 28, 2023 with the rosary being recited at 7:00 P.M. at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 A.M. Saturday, July 29, 2023 at the church. Cremation is planned following the mass.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Emporia Animal Shelter or Hand in Hand Hospice, and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
