After the Humane Society of the Flint Hills took over the Emporia Animal Shelter from the city in 2015, the board of directors had one task in mind — to improve the reputation of the shelter.
HSFH Executive Director Stephanie Achille said, before the organization took over the shelter, the largest intake of animals was around 1,800.
Approximately half were put to sleep.
“I know, it is terrible. It is absolutely terrible,” she said. “I will tell you though, because of our intake numbers last year (482), you know, a [fraction] of that was put to sleep. I feel very good that we were around 30 — which is still sad. I would like to get a memorial program started and we are in the very beginning stages of that because they are not just a number — they are Socks the kitten or Mario the dog."
Achille said the humane society doe everything within its power to get the animals into their "forever homes."
In 2020, EAS took in 482 strays. Of that number 346 were returned to their owners, 282 animals were adopted, 23 animals were rescued and went to another organization arranged by EAS rescue coordinator Deb Ghere. In total, 31 animals were put to sleep due to a court order or the quality of life was severely impaired due to an illness or injury determined by a veterinarian.
“I think that is kind of nice to spotlight just because people think so many different things, you know, either they are in the shelter forever, or unfortunately we put them to sleep, or once your dog or cat is lost you never find them again,” Achille said. “I really want people to try to microchip your animals … use the shelter as much as you can to spread the word or see if your animal is there because people should take animals to the shelter instead of leaving them out and about.”
Achille reassured that animals are not shipped out to be euthanized or put to sleep because the shelter is too full or the animal stays at the shelter too long.
“We have fortunately never had to euthanize an animal because of space needs, and that is one of the things we try to push back on is this perception that ‘they have done this because they are crowded, it’s a sad place,’” said HSFH board vice president James Bordonaro. “I do not see it to be a sad place. I think it is a good place, it got a reputation because it was run as the city pound [before] and we prefer to be more of a shelter. So, in the past, before the humane society took over there were large numbers of euthanasia.”
Fortunately, Bordonaro is sure that they are making good progress by trying to run as close to a no-kill shelter as possible.
Another issue in the community is not having an animal control officer for over two years.
“That is really the biggest downfall we have,” said Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Hayes. “We have our patrol officers handling, I guess you could call it more ‘high priority type’ animal calls, like if there is an injured animal or an allegation of cruelty or neglect of an animal.”
Having an animal control officer would alleviate the extra duty patrol officers do. Patrol officers could focus more on calls for service or calls of crimes being committed and an animal control officer can focus on calls of stray animals, allegations, dead animals and exotic animals in the city.
“That is very helpful to us as a department, and to the city of course, but to have someone that is trained in that type of investigation,” Hayes said. “To really be able to build a case and know what to do exactly.”
An important relationship for the animal control officer to establish is with the vet clinics, shelters and organizations.
“We work closely with those folks and you know, there are a lot more officers out there than there are this one animal control officer. So, having those relationships with the veterinarians and just the people, anybody you can imagine in the animal field. It is nice to have that relationship and kind of expertise if you will,” she said.
Anyone interested in applying for the Patrol officer position can contact Hayes directly at lhayes@emporia-kansas.gov or apply through the city of Emporia website athttp://www.emporia-kansas.gov/ .
In the meantime, reports of a stray animal can still be called into the dispatch center at 620-343-4225. Patrol officers cannot pick up the stray, but will gladly meet citizens at EAS after hours to place the stray animal in an emergency kennel. However, Hayes encourages people reporting strays to bring the animal to the shelter during the shelter’s business hours.
Public safety is the department’s most important concern. Hayes assured that they will take reports serious and address those animal type calls that deals with the safety of the citizens. Animals that are injured, hit by a car, or appear to be a danger to the public — EPD will take care of that.
“We really would like to get an animal control officer hired,” she said. “It sure does benefit us as a police department to have one.”
Resources
Bordonaro spends a lot of his time volunteering at the animal shelter. His love for animals is further prevalent as he is also a foster parent to some puppies and dogs. As puppy and kitten season will start to happen in a few months, Bordonaro expressed that foster homes are the biggest need right now. As a foster parent himself, he said that it was very rewarding on a personal level.
HSFH plans to renew their contract with the city in April. Along with renewing their contract, the goal is to get volunteers back into the shelter and to extend the hours and walk-in days starting on April 24.
“I am really hopeful that we can get volunteers back into the animal shelter,” he said.
Along with volunteering and becoming animal foster parents, the shelter could use donations. A misconception is that the Friends of the Emporia Animal Shelter implies that all donations will go to EAS, but FEAS is a separate organization.
“I do not blame the community in any way, shape or form,” Achille said. “It is confusing and I do not want to deter people from helping animals in general, I just really want them to be aware of where their money is going.”
FEAS does assist with a fraction of the medical or animal expenses for EAS, but FEAS also has their own animals for adoption and services to take care of, too.
“There really is a lot of collaboration, but monetary wise donations - whether that be just to help the shelter or you know, sponsor an adoption or memorial donation — those all need to either be specific to the EAS or the HSFH. The Friends are a different organization and that does not automatically or entirely go to the shelter.”
Another resource available for animal parents who are in between paychecks or jobs and need food for their pets is an animal food pantry at EAS. Achille explained that they cannot give full bags of food away, but they can give out enough food for the pet to get by until the owner can purchase a bag of pet food.
Other organizations in town that are separate from HSFH and EAS are:
* The Street Cats Club, which is currently a program of HSFH. However, SCC has been “doing so well that they are going to become their own separate 501(c)(3) independent organization in about six months,” Bordonaro said.
* Purralot Kitty Rescue, Inc., a private no-kill shelter for cats and kittens. The owner uses her own money to take the rescued cats to Emporia Vet Hospital.
* FEAS
* Furever Home Pet Rescue in Americus, Kansas, another no-kill shelter.
* BUFFY Animal Welfare Group, Inc., that helps neglected, abused and homeless animals. They focus on getting animals medical care, spayed/neutered, vaccinated and placed into foster homes before finding a permanent home.
* The Buck Fund which has a reduced cost spay or neuter program available.
* East Emporia Veterinary Clinic
* Emporia Veterinary Hospital
* Dorsey Animal Clinic
HSFH board president Penny Speedie explained that if EAS is full in terms of ratio to kennel, they do work to place the animal in one of the organizations listed above.
“I just hope, hope for the future that all of these people that are adopting pets during this COVID stay-at-home thing keep them in their home and they do not end up back in shelters,” said EAS manager Peggy Perez.
“I want to develop and grow the humane society and the shelter,” Achille said. “We are here for the city and the community. It should no longer be a negative place.”
Visit the HSFH’s new website at https://www.humanesocietyfh.org/ to donate to EAS/HSFH directly and to fill an adoption, volunteer or foster home application. Visit the other organizations listed above on Facebook to find ways to get involved with them, too.
