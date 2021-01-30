Emporia State has been picked to finish sixth of 14 in the preseason MIAA softball coaches poll released Friday.
The Hornets sit behind Central Oklahoma, Rogers State, Missouri Western, Central Missouri and Washburn.
They will return nearly all of last year’s roster in 2021 after the COVID-19 pandemic froze the Hornets’ record at 16-9 (3-1 MIAA) in 2020.
Senior pitcher Kerrigan Dixon returns to the circle after posting a 7-0 record in last season’s shortened schedule.
The Hornets also bring back three who played in all games last year and hit above .300 in senior Rachel Kauss (.351), grad student Gabby Biondo (.341) and senior Maddy Broxterman (.333).
Emporia State will toss the first pitch of the season when it hosts the ESU Classic on Feb. 19 at Trusler Sports Complex. Opening weekend will feature a double-header against Minnesota State-Moorhead and Minnesota State-Mankato on Friday, a double-header against Missouri-Saint Louis and Southwest Baptist on Saturday and a double-header against Wayne State and Concordia-St. Paul on Sunday.
The Hornets’ first MIAA action will be a Friday afternoon tilt at Pittsburg State on March 12.
