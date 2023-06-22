The Emporia Gazette
OSAGE COUNTY — A Reading man was arrested in Osage County Wednesday on drug charges.
According to Osage County Sheriff Chris Wells, 59-year-old David C. Small was arrested following a K-9 unit assisted traffic stop in Osage County at 12:53 p.m.
During the stop, illegal narcotics were detected and Small was taken into custody on suspicious of possession of methamphetamine and possession of drug paraphernalia.
