The Emporia Gazette
A section of road is closing indefinitely starting today for a bridge replacement project, according to the Lyon County Highway Department.
Road 225, between Road F5 — or Americus Road — and Road G5 will be closed beginning at 10 a.m. today, Sept. 27 until the bridge is replaced. The bridge crossed over Pester Creek, about 10 miles north of Emporia.
So far, there’s no word on how long the replacement will take.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.