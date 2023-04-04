A Neosho Rapids man was transported to Newman Regional Health following a single-vehicle accident Monday night.
According to the Lyon County Sheriff's Office, at 10:48 p.m., 26-year-old Matthew Frakes was heading west in the 1500 block of Road 150, about seven miles east of Emporia, when he swerved to miss a dear in his 1999 Pontiac Sunfire.
Frakes lost control of his vehicle and went off the roadway into a field and rolled his vehicle, which came to a rest upside down and in the middle of the roadway.
Deputies said he was wearing his seatbelt at the time of the accident and was transported to Newman Regional Health by ambulance with unknown but non-life-threatening injuries.
