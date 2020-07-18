Many historic sites around the state were closed due to COVID-19, with Red Rocks State Historic Site being one of them.
Now, the historic home of William Allen White is back open and ready for visitors under new safety guidelines to tour and learn about the famous Emporian.
“It has been a historic site since 2005, so 2020 is the 15th year that people have been able to publicly tour the house and get to learn more about... the White family here in Emporia,” said Shari Scribner, president of the William Allen White Community Partnership Inc.
The Partnership is a group that “promotes the restoration and interpretation of Red Rocks” and the White family history and legacy.
“The gates are open, the visitor center is open, we’re open for tours, we would love for people to come and learn more about the White family and their legacy here in Emporia and across the nation,” she said.
Programming events at the Red Rocks has been different than originally planned since the pandemic began.
“One thing we’re hoping to do this fall is to give people a tour of Mary Ann Hatten White’s house,” Scribner informed. “Mary Ann Hatten is William Allen White’s mother, and her house is part of the site but it’s never been publicly accessible.”
Scribner said that if it is not safe to give tours this fall, the tours of Hatten-White’s house is something that will be available in 2021.
“We’ve reduced down tour sizes,” said Ken Wilks, Red Rocks Site Administrator. “We can only handle groups of 12 or less.”
Wilks said the site has implement some new safety protocols. Masks will be provided for visitors who do not have one, and masks are required at all times. They are asking people to not touch surfaces, if visitors want to purchase something then the staff will grab the item and place it in a sack to avoid contamination.
“Since we have a no touch policy, we have some rooms roped off,” Wilks said. “[During tours] we explain the room, [visitors] just stand at the doorway and see from there, they just can’t go in the room.”
The historic site is open from 11 a.m. - 5 p.m. Thursday - Saturday.
“I just encourage people to take advantage of this wonderful thing that’s available in our town that doesn’t require them to travel [far], to do anything except come down to 927 Exchange St., walk in the gates and enjoy,” Scribner said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.