Lyon County Public Health Officer Renee Hively is urging the community to remain vigilant and continue following guidelines for social distancing following Sunday's announcement that the county had its first two confirmed cases of COVID-19.
The two patients are connected, had recently traveled out of the country and have been in isolation since being tested Friday.
Hively said a "thorough" investigation had been done and all people who had come into close contact with the individuals had been contacted. A close contact for exposure is someone who has sustained contact of less than 6-feet apart for more than 10 minutes. It would be unlikely to become infected by passing by someone in the grocery store or gas station.
"We do contact the patient and then contact anyone that they have come in contact with," Hively said. "We interview them about when their onset of symptoms began, where they traveled, what places they have been, who they have been around, and then we take that list of contacts and we contact each and every one of them and we determine whether they had a true exposure or not. Passing someone who is positive for COVID in Walmart doesn't constitute as 'true exposure' or a thorough investigation on our part."
Hively said she understood that community members want more information after so much was released regarding two patients in Council Grove, however the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (HIPAA) prevents any identifying information or details from being divulged. If the individuals decided to go public with their identities via social media, that would be a different situation.
"I know people are expecting more information because of the cases in Council Grove, but that information was actually put on Facebook by the patients themselves," she said. "To protect the patients' privacy, we won't. We do know there was international travel and travel into states endemic with COVID-19, so just in that alone was a good reason for them to be quarantined."
Hively said the patients will continue to be monitored, because it will be up to Lyon County Public Health to officially release them from their isolation restrictions. The patients will need to have resolved symptoms for seven days and be fever-free for at least 72 hours without fever-reducing medications.
As far as where the individuals traveled, Hively said that information was not important. Instead, it serves as an important reminder for community members to take precautions to prevent the further spread of the virus.
"What the community needs to know is that the virus is here," she said. "We know we have community transmission because it's happened in other places. ... It's just important for people to know that they should stay home if they can, only go out for essential travel. If you go out to Johnson County, go home and quarantine yourself because we know it's rampant up there with lots of community transmission."
Hively said the incubation period for COVID-19 is typically between 2 - 7 days, but patients can go up to 14 days before they start showing symptoms. While it is more likely to spread COVID-19 while symptomatic, asymptomatic carriers are still at risk of spreading the virus. That's why it's important to avoid unnecessary travel, observe social distancing guidelines of staying 6-feet apart for no more than 10 minutes, avoid touching your face, eyes and mouth, practice good hand hygiene by washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, cover your mouth when you cough, and stay home when you are sick to limit the spread.
"This is a collaborative effort," she said. "Everybody in this community has a role in helping to slow the spread of this disease. If we all do our part, we're helping."
For more information on COVID-19, call KDHE at 866-534-3463 or the Lyon County Public Health Department at 620-208-3741.
Follow @LyonCountyPublicHealth on Facebook for updates or www.flinthillshealth.org/publichealth for more local information and resources.
I just have to question the statement that just passing someone in Wal-Mart, etc. isn't a true exposure. Have we not heard time and time again that the virus travels in droplets from coughing? Aren't those droplets considered the most likely mode of transportation? And, what the heck is wrong with these people traveling outside the country and not bothering to self-quarantine themselves? Geesh, we would hate to put a crimp in their social lives just to keep others from getting ill. And, to many, it does matter where they traveled to and where they went while infected with the corona virus, but their identity needs to be protected, so let's protect them in every way after they have brought this to the community. Of course everyone should follow the guidelines, but they aren't or it wouldn't be spreading like it has! I am just so tired of stupid and selfish people!
