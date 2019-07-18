Ronald Irvin Jarvis, 81, of Emporia, Kansas died Monday, July 15, 2019 at his home.
Ronald was born August 1, 1937 in Cushing, Oklahoma the son of Elmer Morris and Dessie Lorene (Escoe) Jarvis. He worked as a construction superintendent at Shawmut Construction, supervising many major commercial projects, such as national retailers, theaters and malls. Ronald had been a member of the Elks Lodge in Oklahoma. He enjoyed woodworking, gardening and playing music with his brothers and mother.
Ronald married Barbara Dale Basye and they later divorced. He is survived by sons, Ronnie Dale Jarvis of Hideaway, Texas, Jay Jarvis of Longview, California; daughter, Joy Lynn Curtin of Racine, Wisconsin; brother, Theron Leon Jarvis of Emporia; sisters, Eudora Mary Brown of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, RosaLea Lambert of Emporia, Leona Ruth Sparks of Leavenworth, Kansas, Elmira Lorene Martone of Emporia, Joyce Hammond of Emporia; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren. Ronald was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, Marion Dale Jarvis and Wayne Jarvis.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project or Hand-In-Hand Hospice and sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be made thru: www.robertsblue.com.
