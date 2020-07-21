No one was hurt after a semi crashed into a bus on W. Highway 50 Tuesday afternoon.
Witnesses told The Emporia Gazette that the semi was heading eastbound on Highway 50 when it collided into the back of an bus hauling a Jeep.
"We were eastbound coming to Emporia and we were about four or five car lanes behind the semi," Jeremy Taylor of Strong City, who witnessed the accident, said. "The semi had just gotten underneath the bridge and I had just looked at my speedometer and I was doing 53 mph."
Taylor estimated the semi was traveling 60 - 65 mph when it hit the bus, which was pulling into the lot of the Flying J Plaza.
"The semi hit the bus on the tail end of it and hit the Jeep," Taylor said. "That split them and the Jeep went about 70 feet east. The semi was smashed, the tires were folded in. There was nothing the bus could do."
According to Emporia Police Sergeant Lisa Sage, the semi driver was charged with speeding. Names of the drivers have not been released.
