The Emporia Senior Center will remain a polling site for the Nov. 8 General Election, according to County Clerk Tammy Vopat.
ESC director Ian Boyd announced earlier this week that all activities at the center would be halted effective Oct. 31. That's also the date of a 6 p.m. emergency board meeting.
The Gazette reached out to Vopat to see if that would affect voters. While this election won't be affected, she said discussions will be had about future polling sites later.
The emergency meeting will have Emporia Senior Center Board of Directors discussing personnel, client/attorney privileged information, financial affairs and the preliminary discussion of the acquisition of real property. All items will be discussed in executive sessions, but Boyd said the meeting is open to the public.
Boyd also announced Thursday night that the American flag would be removed from the building.
"If there’s no one to see that our flag is perfect daily; she had to come down," he wrote.
