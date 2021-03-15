Donald E. Douglas, 72, Tecumseh, Kansas, passed away on Thursday, March 12, 2021 at Midland Hospice House, Topeka, Kansas.
Donald Eugene Douglas was born July 22, 1948 in Joplin, Missouri, the son of Donald Herman and Agnes Pauline (Geeding) Douglas. He married Donna Jo Hannigan in Stateline, Nevada on November 25, 1998. She survives. Also surviving is a son, Jeremy Douglas, Shawnee, Kansas; daughter, Shannon Douglas, Olathe, Kansas; step-son, Jeffrey Kessler, Yorktown, Virginial; granddaughter, Hana Douglas; step-granddaughter, Katie Whitt; step-great-granddaughter, Abigail Whitt; brothers, Ronnie and Gary; and sisters, Sheila, Teresa, and Gayla. A sister, Linda Sells and his step-father, Carl Mann, died earlier.
Mr. Douglas was an electrician for several firms and also for Kansas State University, Manhattan.
Funeral services will be at the Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia, on Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 2:00 P.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Bob Robision. Burial will follow in the Allen Cemetery, Allen, Kansas. The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour before service time.
Memorials have been established for Midland Hospice Care, American Cancer Society, or the Parkinson Disease Foundation. Contributions may be sent in care of the funeral home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
