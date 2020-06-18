Police & Sheriff

Incidents Reported

Police

Monday

Abandoned vehicle, 900 East St., 12:55 p.m.

Non-injury accident, 400 W. 15th Ave., 3:20 p.m.

Child abuse, Information redacted

Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and S. Union St., 5:09 p.m.

Pedestrian hit and run, 1200 Sunnyslope St., 5:29 p.m.

Animal bite, 30 S. Exchange St., 6:17 p.m.

Communications offense, 1300 Merchant St., 8:51 p.m.

Hazmat response, 1000 Sylvan St., 8:58 p.m.

Protection order violation, Information redacted

Harassment by phone, 1300 State St., 11:49 p.m.

Tuesday

Suspicious person, 1200 Prairie St., 12:37 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, E. 8th Ave. and Sylvan St., 3:19 a.m.

Traumatic injuries, Information redacted

Criminal trespassing, 1400 N. Highway 99, 4:21 p.m.

Protective custody, Information redacted

Wednesday

Traffic stop, 600 S. Commercial St., 1:17 a.m.

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Domestic disturbance, Information redacted

Thursday

Non-injury accident, 600 Exchange St., 7:45 a.m.

Sheriff

Monday

Injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 8:49 a.m.

Animal at large, 1700 Road F, Emporia, 9:24 a.m.

Traffic stop, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:33 p.m.

Grass fire, 1800 Road 170, Emporia, 3:42 p.m.

Structure fire, 1000 Road 350, Allen, 5:33 p.m.

Tuesday

Suspicious person, 1200 Prairie St., 12:37 a.m.

Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 1:01 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, E. 8th Ave. and Sylvan St., 3:19 a.m.

Disorderly conduct, 100 N. Anna St., Olpe, 4:53 p.m.

Wednesday

Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 12:44 p.m.

Investigative case, 20 W. 5th Ave., 1:21 p.m.

Agency assist, 200 West St., Hartford, 11:59 p.m.

Thefts & Vandalism

Police

Monday

Theft - Late report, 1500 W. South Ave., 2:55 p.m.

Burglary - Late report, 1600 W. South Ave., 5:00 p.m.

Burglary - Late report, 900 E. Logan Ave., 6:00 p.m.

Tuesday

Burglary- Late report, 10 S. Exchange St., 7:27 a.m.

Theft - Late report, 2900 W. 12th Ave., 9:55 a.m.

Vehicle burglary, 2700 W. Highway 50, 11:05 a.m.

Injury accident, 1400 Road 150, Emporia, 9:28 p.m.

Injury accident, S. Highway 99 and Road 50, Olpe, 2:28 p.m.

Injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 8:49 a.m.

Wednesday

Criminal damage, 500 Mechanic St., 2:30 p.m.

Theft - Late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 9:06 p.m.

Sheriff

Tuesday

Burglary - Late report, 10 S. Exchange St., 7:27 a.m.

Wednesday

Fraud, Emporia, 8:36 a.m.

Animals

Pet Patrol

To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.

Animal emergency

For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.

Emporia Animal Shelter

Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.

Emporia Veterinary Hospital

Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.