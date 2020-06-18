Police & Sheriff
Incidents Reported
Police
Monday
Abandoned vehicle, 900 East St., 12:55 p.m.
Non-injury accident, 400 W. 15th Ave., 3:20 p.m.
Child abuse, Information redacted
Non-injury accident, E. South Ave. and S. Union St., 5:09 p.m.
Pedestrian hit and run, 1200 Sunnyslope St., 5:29 p.m.
Animal bite, 30 S. Exchange St., 6:17 p.m.
Communications offense, 1300 Merchant St., 8:51 p.m.
Hazmat response, 1000 Sylvan St., 8:58 p.m.
Protection order violation, Information redacted
Harassment by phone, 1300 State St., 11:49 p.m.
Tuesday
Suspicious person, 1200 Prairie St., 12:37 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, E. 8th Ave. and Sylvan St., 3:19 a.m.
Traumatic injuries, Information redacted
Criminal trespassing, 1400 N. Highway 99, 4:21 p.m.
Protective custody, Information redacted
Wednesday
Traffic stop, 600 S. Commercial St., 1:17 a.m.
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Domestic disturbance, Information redacted
Thursday
Non-injury accident, 600 Exchange St., 7:45 a.m.
Sheriff
Monday
Injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 8:49 a.m.
Animal at large, 1700 Road F, Emporia, 9:24 a.m.
Traffic stop, 900 E. 12th Ave., 2:33 p.m.
Grass fire, 1800 Road 170, Emporia, 3:42 p.m.
Structure fire, 1000 Road 350, Allen, 5:33 p.m.
Tuesday
Suspicious person, 1200 Prairie St., 12:37 a.m.
Traffic stop, 1300 I-35, Emporia, 1:01 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, E. 8th Ave. and Sylvan St., 3:19 a.m.
Disorderly conduct, 100 N. Anna St., Olpe, 4:53 p.m.
Wednesday
Animal bite, 1200 W. 12th Ave., 12:44 p.m.
Investigative case, 20 W. 5th Ave., 1:21 p.m.
Agency assist, 200 West St., Hartford, 11:59 p.m.
Thefts & Vandalism
Police
Monday
Theft - Late report, 1500 W. South Ave., 2:55 p.m.
Burglary - Late report, 1600 W. South Ave., 5:00 p.m.
Burglary - Late report, 900 E. Logan Ave., 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday
Burglary- Late report, 10 S. Exchange St., 7:27 a.m.
Theft - Late report, 2900 W. 12th Ave., 9:55 a.m.
Vehicle burglary, 2700 W. Highway 50, 11:05 a.m.
Injury accident, 1400 Road 150, Emporia, 9:28 p.m.
Injury accident, S. Highway 99 and Road 50, Olpe, 2:28 p.m.
Injury accident, 1200 KTA, Emporia, 8:49 a.m.
Wednesday
Criminal damage, 500 Mechanic St., 2:30 p.m.
Theft - Late report, 700 E. 12th Ave., 9:06 p.m.
Sheriff
Tuesday
Burglary - Late report, 10 S. Exchange St., 7:27 a.m.
Wednesday
Fraud, Emporia, 8:36 a.m.
Animals
Pet Patrol
To report a lost or found pet, call the Humane Society at 342-4477, 8:30 a.m. - 4:30 p.m., Monday - Friday.
Animal emergency
For a nuisance animal or animal in need of care, call the Emporia Police Department, 343-4200, or the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, 342-5545.
Emporia Animal Shelter
Arrangements to claim or adopt pets at the animal shelter, 1216 Hatcher St., can be made by calling 340-6345 between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Saturday - Wednesday.
Emporia Veterinary Hospital
Pets may be up for adoption at the Emporia Veterinary Hospital: 342-6515.
