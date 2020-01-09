The USD 251 Board of Education heard updates on the district’s ongoing search for a full-time superintendent during a brief meeting Wednesday evening.
Interim Superintendent Mike Mathes said he was excited to share that the position had received plenty of applicants.
“I’ve talked with (Brian) Jordan at the KASB, and he was very pleased with the interest that had been shown,” Mathes said. “Right now, he has about 10 applications, which is tremendous for a school district of our size. I’m really excited about that, too. I tried to get him to tell me who they were, but he can’t do that at this point.”
The deadline for applications is Jan. 16, at which point the board will move forward with the selection process.
“On Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. [the board] will meet for an executive session with Dr. Jordan,” Mathes said. “You’ll go through all the applicants and make decisions as to who you would like to interview. Normally, the outgoing superintendent is not involved, but if you guys want me to be there, I’ll be there.”
While no final decision was made on Mathes’ attendance during Wednesday’s meeting, Board President Matt Horton said he believed it would only be beneficial.
“I think it would be very important for us to at least let [Mathes] know who has applied, because he’ll probably be pretty familiar with a majority of the applicants,” Horton said. “An interim leaving is a different situation than with a normal, outgoing superintendent.”
The USD 251 Board of Education also:
• Scheduled the board’s next meeting for 6:15 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Northern Heights High School library
• Recognized NLC Sixth Grade Teacher Elly Dice as a 2020 Horizon Award recipient. The award identifies and recognizes representatives of “excellent teaching” in the elementary and secondary classrooms of the state.
• Reviewed updates to the 2020-21 Student Handbook
• Agreed to set upcoming renovations projects at NLC Elementary out for bid. Results are expected as soon as March
