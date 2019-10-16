Lorenzo Javier Segura, 18, Emporia, Kansas, passed away as a result of injuries received in an auto accident near Culbertson, Montana on Wednesday, October 9, 2019.
Funeral services, held together with his father’s, will be in the First United Methodist Church, Emporia, KS at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, October 21, 2019. Interment will follow in the Maplewood Cemetery, Emporia.
Lorenzo was born in Burlington, Kansas on January 7, 2001. He was a 2019 graduate of Emporia High School.
Lorenzo is survived by his mother, Laura Segura, Emporia; grandparents, Lucila and Manuel Segura, Emporia; brothers, Jose and Valentin Palacio, Emporia; great-grandparents, Valentin and Petra Palacio, Durango, Mexico. His father, Raudel Palacio, passed away from injuries received in the same accident.
He was employed by Longfellow Foundations Company, Hutchinson, KS. Lorenzo was a much loved son, brother, and grandson. A quick learner, he enjoyed metal crafting, and wanted to attend a welding school in Florida. He enjoyed fishing with his father, and grandfather, and playing video games.
Online condolences may be sent to the family through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
