The Emporia High School Cross Country Team has declared its recent fundraiser a "sweet" success after selling more than 240 boxes of Hurts Donuts Thursday morning.
The team set up at the high school to a steady stream of cars. Unlike past years, there were no limits to how many boxes each car could purchase. The team donated about 15 boxes to local businesses.
All funds raised Thursday directly benefits the EHS cross country team.
