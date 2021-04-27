Events for the 2021 Dynamic Discs Open began over the weekend and participants have been playing practice rounds at area courses, checking out local businesses and getting ready for the start of competition.
Community members wanting to join in on the festivities will have a few chances throughout the week.
TUESDAY, APRIL 27
9 a.m. - 6 p.m. — A Dynamic Disc Collection display at the Emporia Arts Center, 815 Commercial St.
The arts center is also offering a number of disc golf-inspired art classes this week.
7 - 8 p.m. — PDGA presents Pro Panel with Top Touring Professionals via live broadcast on the Disc Golf Network
8:30 - 9:30 p.m. — Eagles Wings Chapel Service at New Life Christian Church, 1505 Rd 175, Emporia
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. — DDO Mini Disc Golf Tournament LAST CHANCE Qualifying Rounds at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St.
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28
7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Disc Golf Strong Coaching Zone at Peter Pan Park. Free to all amateur players to visit.
5:30 - 10 p.m. — Live music from The Box Turtles starting at 6p.m., including a Beer and Food garden at Fairgrounds Park, 2-62 E. Valley St., Council Grove. This is a free event with a valid DDO competitor, volunteer, staff, caddy, media or spectator badge.
7 - 10 p.m. — Disc Golf Valley Bracket Challenge at the ValuNet Fiber Smart Room at the Emporia Chamber of Commerce, 719 Commercial St. or remotely online.
8 p.m. - DDO Mini Disc Golf FINAL Round at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St.
9 p.m. - 2 a.m. — Free Pool, Ping Pong, and Mini Disc Golf at the Bourbon Cowboy.
THURSDAY, APRIL 29
4 - 10 p.m. — Emporia State University Disc Golf Club presents the Disc Golf Experience at Welch Stadium, 1600 Morse Rd. Register online at https://bit.ly/2RvIqs1 by 5 p.m. Wednesday.
6 p.m. - 2 a.m. — DDO Night including $5 Pool Tournament starting at 7:30 p.m., free Mechanical Bull starting at 8p.m. and free karaoke starting at 8p.m. at the Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St.
FRIDAY, APRIL 30
7 a.m. - 3 p.m. — Disc Golf Strong Coaching Zone at Peter Pan Park. Free to all amateur players to visit.
7 - 10 p.m. — Night Chains Glow Golf presented by dgNOMAD at Lyon County Fairgrounds (2700 W US Highway 50) – Registration Info coming soon!
7 - 10 p.m. — Swedish Bonfire at Lyon County Fairgrounds, 2700 W. U.S. Hwy. 50.
8:30 - 10 p.m. Dynamic Discs Open Putting Competition Semi-Finals at the Bonfire at the Lyon County Fairgrounds.
9 - 10 p.m. — Dynamic Discs $1000 Ring of Fire Ace Challenge at Lyon County Fairgrounds.
SATURDAY, MAY 1
5 - 10 p.m. — DDO Block Party (600, 700, 800, and 900 blocks of Commercial Street)
5 - 10 p.m. — DDO Vendor Village at the DDO Block Party (600, 700, 800, and 900 blocks of Commercial Street)
8:30 - 9 p.m. — Giant Dynamic Discs Open Raffle Drawing to support the 2021 PDGA Junior Worlds (intersection of 9th and Commercial Street)
9 - 9:30 p.m. — Dynamic Discs Open Putting Competition (Finals) at the Block Party (intersection of 8th and Commercial Street)
9:30 - 10 p.m. — Dynamic Discs Jumbo Ace Pot Final Toss (intersection of Commercial and 9th)
10 p.m. - Live Music Featuring Hudson Drive at Bourbon Cowboy, 605 Commercial St. – Free with DDO player or spectator badge.
10 p.m. - 2 a.m. — DDO After Party at the Bourbon Cowboy.
SUNDAY, MAY 2
10 a.m. - 1 p.m. — Play For More Charity Pro-Am @ Jones Gold. Register online at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Play_For_More_Charity_Pro_Am_2020.
Additional events, including practice rounds and competition schedules can be found at https://dynamicdiscsopen.com/event-schedule.
