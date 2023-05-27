The Emporia Municipal Band’s 81st summer band concert series begins next week, and director Nancy Riecker is excited to welcome the community back for her first full season at the helm.
“I’m very excited to be in front of the band,” she said. “We had our two preseason rehearsals last week and the band sounds amazing.”
Riecker, a K-12 music and band teacher at Waverly, took over for former director James Davis in Aug. 2022. She was a member of the band for 20 years prior to her taking over as director and is the first female director for the municipal band in Emporia history.
“I’m very excited to get them out and get into the swing of things, because it’s going to be a blast,” she said.
Riecker said the season starts at 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, at Fremont Park, located on Fourth Avenue between Exchange and Union streets. Concerts will be held each Thursday through July 13.
As always the concerts are free.
For those who have never come out to enjoy an evening with the band, Riecker said they’re missing out on some good old-fashioned, family-friendly fun.
“It’s very family-friendly,” she said. “There is a playground onsite in the park and I know that kids need to burn off all that energy they have during the summer. There is that available, and it is just a nice, very relaxed atmosphere.”
People are encouraged to bring camp chairs and blankets.
“I think [KVOE’s Ron Thomas] referred to it as ‘a slice of Americana,’ and I think it really is kind of that atmosphere,” Riecker added. “It’s just a nice summer tradition.”
She said she was grateful for the Emporia community for the continued support over the last 81 years. Without them, she said, the Emporia Municipal Band would not have lasted for more than eight decades.
“We’re just grateful to the citizens of Emporia for coming out and for the City of Emporia continuing to support us,” Riecker said. “We are really hoping to see a lot of people out in the park this summer.”
Follow the Emporia Municipal Band on Facebook @emporiamunicipalband for updates throughout the season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.