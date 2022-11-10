The Veterans Day Memorial Service is moving to the Anderson Building this year. Event organizers confirmed that Friday’s event will be held at the Lyon County Fairgrounds, after originally being scheduled at the All Veterans Memorial.
The service is still slated for 11 a.m., after the Veterans Day parade in downtown Emporia at 9:30 a.m.
The rest of the Veterans Day activities are still slated to take place Friday, including a Veterans breakfast on-the-go at the Presbyterian Manor starting at 7:30 a.m., ham and bean feed at the American Legion Post 5 at 11:30 and Josh Gracin in concert at Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 p.m.
A full list of Veterans Day activities can be found at visitemporia.com/event/all-veterans-tribute-week.
