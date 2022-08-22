USD 253 students will see a schedule change on Sept. 2.
According to an email sent to parents Monday afternoon, the USD 253 Board of Educaiton voted Aug. 10 to adjust the academic calendar to allow for "additional professional development opportunities outside the regularly scheduled Wednesday Professional Learning Community time."
PreK students attending the Jones Early Childhood Development Center will not have school on Sept. 2, while all other students in grades K-12 will attend school for a partial day.
Elementary buildings will dismiss students at 11:49 a.m. The Emporia Middle School and Emporia High School buildings will dismiss students at 12:07 p.m.
Students attending Flint Hills Learning Center will dismiss at 10:45 a.m.
Afterschool care will not be provided on this day.
"Students will be served lunch and bus transportation will run according to the adjusted dismissal times," the email stated.
Parents with questions should contact their child's school.
