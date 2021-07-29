Jack Edward Alumbaugh of Emporia died on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 at his home in Emporia. He was 79.
Jack was born on February 14, 1942 in Hutchinson, Kansas the son of Albert and Mary Jane Dyson Alumbaugh. He married Mary Margaret Brown in June 1970 in Miami, Oklahoma. She survives of the home.
Surviving family members include: wife, Mary Alumbaugh of Emporia; daughter, Monica (John) Wullschleger of Emporia; grandson, Lane Wullschleger of Emporia; brothers, Richard Alumbaugh of Lacey, Washington, and Robert Alumbaugh of Hutchinson; brother-in-law’s, Donald Brown of Sullivan, Missouri, and Leonard Blomberg of Sullivan, Missouri; nieces and nephews, James E. Blomberg, Joe (Belinda) Brown, Lesa (Bill) Meadows, Matt (Abby) Varnon, Julie (Dan) Simmons, Kenny (Tana) Alumbaugh, and Chris (Margie) Alumbaugh.
He is preceded in death by his parents; sister-in-law’s, JoAnn Alumbaugh, Janice Alumbaugh, Betty Blomberg, and Judy Brown.
Jack was the Executive Director for the South Central Kansas Economic Development District for 25 years before retiring 24 years ago. He served in the United States Navy from 1967 to 1968 as a Navy Seabee. In retirement Jack enjoyed filling his days with golfing, travelling, spending time with his favorite grandson, making candy, and artistic endeavors of pottery, wood carving and sculpture.
Cremation is planned with a visitation from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, Emporia. The family request that masks be worn. Memorial contributions to the Emporia Golf Course for the Youth Golf Club Program can be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, P.O. Box 175, Emporia, Kansas 66801. You can leave online condolences at www.robertsblue.com.
