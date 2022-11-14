Elementary school students donated $2,700 to Emporia Area Match Day organizations this year, dividing up their donations as part of the Growing Up Giving campaign.
The Emporia Community Foundation introduced Growing Up Giving in 2015 when students in grades 3 - 5 at Village Elementary School participated in Match Day. Students visited the booths of participating organizations and were told they had $100 to divide up among the charities of their choice.
At the time, the project was sponsored by six local banks. Then ESB Financial VP of Marketing Karen Sommers liked the program so well that she suggested it be expanded.
The following year, the Kaltenbacher Chartible Fund sponsored grades 4 - 6 at Chase County Elementary School to learn about the participating organizations that make up our community.
This year, eight schools and 27 total classrooms in the area participated in Growing Up Giving. The teachers were provided with a lesson plan and 100 Match Day Dollars for each class.
According to a written release, students were encouraged to watch the Match Day videos produced for the participating groups and study the groups on the Match Day website. They then divided their allocated $100 among the charities they chose. The children not only learned about area organizations that improve the lives for area residents, but learned to debate and honed math skills.
Students at Walnut Elementary School, Chase County Elementary School, North Lyon County Elementary School, Neosho Rapids Elementary School, Olpe Elementary School, Madison Elementary School, Lebo Elementary School, and Sacred Heart Elementary School donated money to the following organizations.
Street Cats Club — $488.50
Main Street Mommas — $301
Food for Students — $181
Bloom House Youth Services — $178
Camp Alexander — $174
Team Schnak Strong Fund — $173.25
The Baby Closet of Emporia, KS — $168
Olpe Downhome — $168
Lyon County Crime Stoppers, Inc. — $138
Arvonia Historic Preservation Society — $109
Family Promise of the Flint Hills — $106
Pioneer Bluffs — $79.75
Wade Barrett Memorial Fund — $79
Chase County Care & Compassion, Inc. — $63.25
Vernon H. Buck VFW Post 7957 — $62
Project Playscape — $57
Emporia Area Habitat for Humanity — $37
Lyon County Historical Society — $36
Chase County Historical Society & Museum — $34.25
Emporia First Friday Art Walk — $32
Emporia Eastside Community Group — $32
Red Rocks: William Allen White Community Partnership, Inc. — $7
Latimer Lutheran Church Preservation Fund – $6
Friends of the Emporia Public Library — $5
Mount Mitchell Prairie Guards, Inc. — $2
Emporia Celebrates the Flint Hills — $1
ECF Fund for the Future — $1 (donations DO NOT receive matching funds.)
The funds were announced Monday evening and the Growing Up Giving amounts will be added to the final totals for the event.
The announcement came as donations flooded into ECF throughout the day. Donations were both monetary and, in some cases, physical.
“Before Match Day, we had some people donate grain,” said Becky Nurnberg, Emporia Community Foundation Executive Director.
That’s happened before, where farmers had the profits from their crops go to individual funds. But grain on Match Day to the ECF is a first.
Others have their used required minimum distributions from retirement accounts to donate, Nurnberg added.
“If they give it to the foundation, there’s no taxes paid on it,” she explained.
As for the traditional donations, Nurnberg described the pace at midday as very steady.
“We’re having more cars and more traffic in our office than we’ve had before.” Nurnberg said. She speculated a record could be set on the ninth annual Match Day.
In a change from the past, the ECF accepted checks in advance. Some “good-sized” ones were included, Nurnberg said.
“We have been getting a lot of online donations,” Loni Heinen with the Emporia Community Foundation said early Monday morning. “Hopefully, that bodes well when we kick off the in-person side of it.”
That side began at 9 a.m., when people began leaving donations for their choice of 28 non-profits and agencies at the ECG office at 527 Commercial St.
“People are beginning to arrive,” Heinen reported shortly after the doors opened. “We’ve been running out to pick up donations.”
Donations were accepted at the office through 7 p.m. and online through 11:59 p.m.
It’s called “Match Day” because seven foundations, trusts and families are offering $55,000 in matching funds for donations received Monday, allocated on a prorated basis.
While the number of participating organizations is up from 25 last year, the amount being matched is down $5,000.
Match Day checks will be awarded at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Flinthills Mall in the area in front of the movie theatre. The public is welcome to attend.
For information about Match Day, call the Emporia Community Foundation at 620-342-9304, their website at www.emporiamatchday.com or the ECF Facebook page.
