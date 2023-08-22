Much as I love to cook, I am unwilling to feel as though I am working inside the oven while trying to get dinner on the table. I’m all about keeping the cooking to a minimum but still prefer to make my meals at home rather than eating out during the work week. My solution is this compromise: rotisserie chicken.
One of my favorite go-tos, rotisserie chicken is a terrific starting point, and one chicken can provide several meals. It is available at most local grocery stores, though quick-service restaurants such as Pollo a la Brasa, California Chicken Cafe and Zankou Chicken often do a better job and offer the convenience of having your bird ready and waiting for you to pick up if you call ahead to order it. Yes, you can also order some side dishes and bring home a full meal, but my fridge is often full of leftovers begging to be part of another meal.
When I don’t have a lot of leftovers hanging around, there are plenty of staples and pantry items that can quickly come together for a tasty, easy dinner. These are some recipes from our archives that I use either as is or as a jumping-off point for what to do with my pile of shredded chicken.
SPICY CHILI CRISP NOODLES
By Genevieve Ko
If you are willing to tolerate the modicum of heat that may result from boiling water for pasta on the stovetop, try adding rotisserie chicken to Genevieve Ko’s Spicy Chili Crisp Noodles. (You don’t have to make the noodles or the chili crisp from scratch — store-bought will do just fine.) The savory, spicy, tangy sauce will complement the chicken, which gives the meal an extra hit of protein.
Cook time: 10 minutes.
Yields: Serves 4.
2 Tablespoons soy sauce
2 teaspoons Chinese black vinegar
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
2 teaspoons finely grated peeled fresh ginger
1 teaspoon finely minced garlic
1/4 cup chili crisp
Noodles
Finely chopped fresh cilantro, for serving
1. Mix the soy sauce, vinegar, sesame oil, ginger, garlic and half of the chili crisp in a large bowl. Add the cold noodles and toss until evenly coated.
2. Divide among serving dishes and top with the remaining chili crisp and cilantro.
CHICKEN QUESADILLAS WITH TOMATILLO SALSA
By Diane Morgan
Another stovetop option is Diane Morgan’s Chicken Quesadillas With Tomatillo Salsa. Shredding some chicken and grating cheese takes almost no time and you can whip together a lively tomatillo salsa using fresh or canned tomatillos. Of course, there are plenty of tasty store-bought salsas if you don’t have the time or inclination to make your own.
Cook time: 30 minutes
Yields: Serves 4
For one night, maybe two, my family will be happy with chicken legs but, after that, the leftover-disguise plan needs to come into play. Because tortillas are a staple in my pantry, my thoughts turn to chicken quesadillas. Shredding some chicken and grating cheese takes almost no time, and for some kitchen fun, I whip together a lively tomatillo salsa. (Out of time? There are plenty of tasty store-bought salsas.)
Keep disposable surgical gloves on hand (available at any pharmacy) to wear while working with fresh peppers. Oils from cut fresh peppers on your hands can easily irritate your eyes or nose if you touch them.
1 (12-ounce) can whole tomatillos, drained and diced
1 tablespoon lime juice
2 Tablespoons minced Anaheim pepper
1 serrano pepper, seeded and minced
1/4 teaspoon salt
3 Tablespoons cilantro leaves
6 (10-inch) flour tortillas
1 cup (4 ounces) grated pepper Jack cheese
1 1/2 cups shredded grilled chicken
1. Combine tomatillos, lime juice, Anaheim and serrano peppers, salt and cilantro in small serving bowl. Set aside.
2. Heat heavy 12-inch skillet over medium heat. Place tortilla in pan and sprinkle one-third of cheese and one-third of chicken evenly on top. Cover with second tortilla. When bottom tortilla is nicely browned, 2 to 2 1/2 minutes, use wide spatula to turn quesadilla. Brown other side. Place on cutting board. Repeat to cook other 2 quesadillas.
3. Use sharp knife or pizza cutter to cut each quesadilla into 6 wedges. Arrange wedges on warm platter and serve immediately. Pass salsa.
CHICKEN TABBOULEH SALAD
By Mayi Brady
Mayi Brady’s Chicken Tabbouleh Salad will have you cook the tabbouleh, but for about 15 minutes of stovetop time you get a whole lot of bulgur pilaf to eat in salads, as a side dish or as the base for a bowl, which, of course, you will top with, among other things, some of that rotisserie chicken.
Cook time: 15 minutes.
Yields: Serves 4
If you’ve ever eaten tabbouleh, then you’ve eaten bulgur wheat, even if you didn’t know it.
Bulgur is whole wheat that has been cooked and cracked. It can be eaten after just being soaked in water, or it can be cooked--as it has been here--to make a bulgur pilaf.
The pilaf makes a great side dish to grilled meats, and the leftovers can easily be transformed into a main dish salad.
To make bulgur pilaf, chop an onion and 3 cloves of garlic. Cook them in 1 tablespoon of olive oil until softened, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add 3 cups of chicken or vegetable stock, bring to a boil, then add 1 1/2 cups bulgur. Cover and simmer until tender, about 12 to 15 minutes. This will yield enough for four side dishes and leave about 4 cups to make Chicken Tabbouleh Salad.
4 cups bulgur pilaf
3/4 cup chopped parsley
1/4 cup dried currants
1/4 cup lemon juice
4 green onions, sliced, plus more for garnish
Salt, pepper
2 cups shredded, cooked chicken
1/3 cup pine nuts
1 large head romaine lettuce, chopped
1. In a large bowl, toss together the bulgur pilaf, parsley, currants, lemon juice, green onions, salt and pepper to taste and the chicken.
2. Toast the pine nuts in a dry skillet over medium heat until golden, stirring occasionally, about 5 minutes. Keep an eye on them so they don’t burn.
3. Add them to the bowl along with the lettuce and toss again. Garnish with green onions. This salad can be eaten chilled but is best at room temperature.
