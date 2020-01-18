The icy weather on Friday postponed Friday's Southern Lyon County hoops showdown between Olpe and Hartford — along with its pregame festivities.
Southern Lyon County’s USD 252 Honor Flight program is hosting an all-you-can-eat pancake fundraiser at 4:30 p.m. today before the Olpe vs. Hartford basketball game in Hartford.
Suggested donation is $5 for children up to 12 years old and $7 for adults. All proceeds benefit the USD 252 Honor Flight program.
