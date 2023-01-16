Topeka - John Fremont Pickett, 88, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home in Topeka, Kansas after an 8-year battle with Alzheimer’s. He was born on January 24, 1934 near Emporia, Kansas, the son of William Allen and Sophia (Pantle) Pickett.
John had lived in the Burlingame community for over 50 years and had lived in Topeka for the last year.
John served as a Signalman in the United States Army from 1957 to 1958. He worked for the U.S. Postal Service in the Material Distribution Center in Topeka as a Supervisor and Manager and then as an Inventory Specialist, until his retirement in 1992. Throughout this time, he also farmed and ranched. He was a member of the Zion Lutheran Church at Vassar, was involved in establishing the Burlingame Saddle Club and loved helping at the rodeo each year. During retirement, he also volunteered at the Burlingame Schuyler Museum.
John married Freda Barth and together they had three children, Kurt, Kim and Keith. They later divorced. John married Karen Cain Voigt in October of 1984.
John was preceded in death by his parents, William and Sophia; his two brothers, Don Pickett and Gary Pickett; and by a step son, Matthew Voigt.
John is survived by his wife, Karen of the home; his three children, Kurt (Shelly) Pickett of Topeka, Kim (David) Pickett Hibbert of Auburn and Keith (Lisa) Pickett of Augusta; his stepson, Wade Voigt of Lawrence; his two sisters, Virginia Sievers of Amarillo, Texas and Linda White of Burlingame; his seven grandchildren, Dustin (Katie) Pickett, Natasha (Garrett) Gunn, Mitchell (Brianna) Pickett, Lauren Pickett, Jordyn (Gary) Schwinn, Jill (Jacob) Masters and Addi (Josh) McMichael; and five great-grandchildren, Remington Masters, Maverick McMichael, Harrison Pickett, Matilda Pickett and Kennedy Schwinn.
Funeral services for John will be held at 10:00 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023 at the Zion Lutheran Church at Vassar. Burial will be in the Burlingame Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 9:00 am until service time on Saturday. Memorial contributions in memory of John may be made to Burlingame Saddle Club or Zion Lutheran Church, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
