Fire departments from Chase and Lyon counties were able to save a home in eastern Chase County Friday after a fire broke out on the second floor.
At around 12:25 p.m. Friday, Chase County emergency crews responded to the report of a structure fire at 2546 Road 240 — about a half-mile west of Toledo. About an hour later, the Emporia Fire Department was called in for mutual aid. At that point, the home was said to be “fully engulfed.”
Chase County Sheriff Richard Dorneker told The Gazette that the second floor of the two-story home was fully engulfed when emergency crews arrived.
The fire started, according to Dorneker, when a 4-year-old used a lighter in an attempt to burn an insect in an upstairs bedroom. By the time the eldest of three children in the home, a 12-year-old, found the fire, it was out of control. He called 911 and got his 11- and 4-year-old siblings out of the home and down the road to safety.
The fire departments were able to get the fire put out quickly and save the integrity of the structure. Each of the three occupants escaped unharmed.
Dorneker said there was extensive damage to the second floor of the house, but the downstairs only experienced smoke and water damage. The outside of the home was mostly unharmed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.