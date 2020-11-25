After taking a week to review and discuss initial bids, Lyon County Commissioners officially approved a public health services contract with the Flint Hills Community Health Center during a regularly-scheduled meeting, Wednesday.
The contract — which officially takes effect on Jan. 1 — will be for $650,000 (beating out a bid from Newman Regional Health in the amount of $450,000) and has the option to be renewed on an annual basis moving forward. The new agreement marks a $200,000 increase over 2020’s allocation, with the extra funds approved during the county’s budget discussions in June in order to reduce the strain of the ongoing pandemic.
In addition to the center’s current COVID response initiatives, the contract also includes support for environmental health, child care licensing, fingerprinting and all other services typically handled by FHCHC.
“We’re pleased with the decision,” said Flint Hills Community Health Center CEO Renee Hively. “I’m very pleased for the staff that have been on hold concerning whether their livelihood would still be here at the first of the year. They are excited to know that their work family is not going to be separated and that they can carry on into the holidays and into next year, and hopefully, long term into the future.”
Referring to the added money included in the 2021 agreement, Hively hoped it would go a long way toward alleviating some of the health center's current strain involving staff shortages.
“We’ve had several staffing positions on hold for quite some time,” Hively said. “Our environmental health department has been understaffed and under-budgeted for over 10 years now, so we will plan to use that to beef up our staff and get the additional equipment and other things they need to be able to do their jobs efficiently … This will release some of the stress of the people that have been working those additional hours and trying to take on more tasks than they can physically manage.”
Overall, Hively said she was most relieved to have the process done with, having taken issue with the timing of the discussion from the beginning.
“Transitioning [services] in the middle of a pandemic would’ve been very difficult,” she said. “I think you would lose a lot of ground, and I think Public Health has made a lot of headway from the beginning of this pandemic. We want to keep that momentum moving forward.
“Regardless of what people might think, [FHCHC and Newman Regional Health] have been collaborating for years now on multiple initiatives. Our collaboration won’t change. Obviously, this pandemic is new to everyone, and there’s always things we can do to improve.”
Commission members said they felt debate on the matter was necessary in order to provide the community with the most affordable and efficient health options, seeing as the county’s public health contract was scheduled to expire at the end of the year regardless of the pandemic.
Each expressed a desire to increase collaboration with health center staff and officials moving forward, stressing a need for better communication on both ends.
“Trying to change horses in the middle of a pandemic would probably not be a good thing right now,” Commissioner Rollie Martin said. “That’s kind of where we are. We do need to improve our communication as the public health board with the public health department… Prior to COVID, we were satisfied with [FHCHC] providing public health. Of course, when you start dealing with a pandemic, it was a learn-as-you-go type situation.
I’ve always run for office on the idea that everybody needs to bring to the table what they can bring to the table and not go into a meeting or a situation to try to figure out what you can take away from the table. This has not only been with public health care, but with economic development. These are things that we need to really have serious discussions about trying to work and trying to put trust in each other and getting a better job done for Lyon County.”
