January 1930 Judge W.W. Parker proposed a new third political party, the Lion Party, to the Emporia Lions Club at their weekly luncheon meeting. With tongue firmly in cheek, Lion Parker submitted a list of Lions for various local offices, not the least of which was Lion Marshal Randel’s three-year-old daughter for Deputy County Superintendent.
Those Lions — they knew how to have a good time as they came together each week at the Rorabaugh Tea Room of the Mit-Way Hotel.
In the spring each year Lions and their wives turned out for Ladies Night. According to a newspaper article, the April 1931 festivity expected 250 guests from neighboring towns, and Lion dignitaries and officers from around the state were invited. These socials were a highlight of the year.
Then in June or early July, an annual picnic was held in Emporia’s northwest Dryer Park. These outings for Lions and families were attended by 70 or more picnickers each year, eating fried chicken, then enjoying horseshoes and baseball, their preferred games. The weekly meetings were in summer hiatus until commencing again in September.
While the Emporia Lions Club had grown during the first ten years, the first part of the 1930’s were tough years, not just for Emporia; the entire country was in a depression. Nationally agricultural income was down 70% from 1929 to 1932; finance and trade lost 50 percent.
In the 1930s, because of the Depression and drought, hard times abounded throughout the land, and membership in the Lions Club dwindled to 15. In the spring of 1934 Lions International sent a club organizer to Emporia, who searched the community for additional members. The entrance fee was reduced to $5.00. As a result of this activity, 16 new members were recruited.
Those were lean years for the club, but as noted above, there was a resiliency that carried the Emporia Lions roaring through.
CORRECTION: In an earlier article, “Lions Biscuits and Gravy Breakfast,” we mistakenly misspelled the name of Danny Kennett, chair of the breakfast for many years. We apologize to Mr. Kennett for this error.
