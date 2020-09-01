The Division II Athletics Directors Association recently announced 80 Emporia State student-athletes have earned DII ADA Academic Achievement Awards.
The Academic Achievement Award recognizes the academic accomplishments of student-athletes at the Division II level that maintain a 3.50 cumulative GPA in at least four semesters of college level work.
“We are very proud of the academic accomplishments of Emporia State student-athletes, and it is great to see them recognized nationally for their work in the classroom,” said Emporia State Athletic Director Kent Weiser. “Receiving this recognition is a credit to our kids, and an indication of the amount of work they put into reaching their potential academically, athletically, and personally.”
In total, there were 15,226 student-athletes from 200 institutions recognized for the 2019-20 Academic Achievement Awards. These numbers shattered the records for highest number of participating institutions and the largest number of student-athletes being nominated since the award program’s inception. Emporia State was one of 11 MIAA schools with at least 34 honorees as a total of 810 conference student-athletes were honored.
“In a year when we can use all of the good news, the D2 ADA Officers and Board of Directors are proud to recognize the highest number of student-athletes with the Academic Achievement Award than ever before,” said D2 ADA President JR Smith, director of athletics at Chadron State College. “The nominations also came from a record number of institutions, showcasing the passion and dedication of our Association and Division II as a whole.”
