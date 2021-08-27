The Emporia Gazette
The Emporia State men’s cross country team was picked eighth while the women were picked ninth by MIAA coaches in the league’s preseason poll.
The men received 38 points in the poll, putting them just two points behind seventh-place Washburn.
The women picked up 55 points, placing them well behind eighth-place Missouri Western but well ahead of 10th-place Central Oklahoma.
The Missouri Southern men topped the poll nearly unanimously after having won the MIAA title four years in a row.
The Pittsburg State women, who won the 2019 MIAA cross country championship, were picked first in their division, although first-place votes were split among four teams.
Both Hornet cross country squads will begin their seasons at the Wichita State J.K. Gold Classic in August on Sept. 4.
2021 MIAA Men’s Cross Country Preseason Coaches Poll
1. Missouri Southern (10) — 100 points
2. Northwest Missouri — 87 points
3. Nebraska Kearney — 79 points
4. Pittsburg State (1) — 69 points
5. Central Missouri — 60 points
6. Fort Hays State — 59 points
7. Washburn — 40 points
8. Emporia State — 38 points
9. Missouri Western — 33 points
10. Rogers State — 30 points
11. Newman — 10 points
2021 MIAA Women’s Cros
s Country Coaches Poll
1. Pittsburg State (6) — 128 points
2. Central Missouri (2) — 121 points
3. Missouri Southern — 116 points
4. Washburn (4) — 112 points
5. Nebraska Kearney (1) — 108 points
6. Northwest Missouri — 95 points
7. Fort Hays State — 84 points
8. Missouri Western — 69 points
9. Emporia State — 55 points
10. Central Oklahoma — 36 points
11. Lincoln — 35 points
12. Rogers State — 32 points
13. Newman — 23 points
