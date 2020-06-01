With the American Red Cross recently announcing a shortage of all blood types heading into its summer blood drive season, local residents will have plenty of opportunities in the next few months to help combat the problem.
In fact, between June 2 and Aug. 20, the broader Lyon County area is set to host more than 20 such events, a number which may be subject to change depending on need as the season develops according to American Red Cross Central Plains Account Manager Susan Faler.
“One of the things that we’ve had to cut down on quite a bit is having businesses host their own drives,” Faler said. “The businesses are still closed themselves, so we obviously can’t do something like that safely right now, but as the state begins to reopen, it’s definitely something we can start looking at again. School is obviously out now, and really has been since March in a way, so that’s affected our supply, too. We get about 20 percent of our blood each year from students, and that took a real nosedive.
“One of the good things though, is that many medical facilities were not performing elective surgery during the first weeks and months of the virus, so that leveled things out a bit. Still, with the surgeries starting to pick back up again and other areas like increased travel resulting in more serious accidents and things, we’re still definitely in a major period of need for the summer.”
Faler said it wouldn’t surprise her to see attendance sag a bit at some of the schedule’s earlier drives due to remaining apprehension about COVID-19, but said she and other Red Cross volunteers, nurses and staff would be making it their top priority to provide a safe, clean environment for donations.
“People are, rightfully, kind of nervous about going out still,” Faler said. “But, anybody looking to donate should know we’re following all the same protocols as other major businesses and organizations are. We’re taking temperatures and we’re wiping down all the equipment and our health history areas before we take each donor. If there’s not enough room for all the donors to fit, we have them wait outside until we text them or call them, and we’re doing things like spacing the beds out, too.
“The other big thing that we really want to stress is that visitors need to come in their masks. If you don’t have one, the Red Cross can provide one for you before you donate.”
Heading into the slate of summer drives, Faler said she is always open to adding more to the schedule, especially encouraging businesses and other non-profit organizations to consider hosting fundraising-type events. Those interested in setting up a drive should call Faler at 316-554-4807. Those looking to make a donation appointment for existing drives can do so at 800-RED-CROSS or by visiting www.redcrossblood.org.
“We don’t expect much to be different this year even with all of the changes due to the virus, but we do think it’ll be harder to reach the overall goal,” Faler said. “So, I would really just encourage everybody to do their part, and even consider donating multiple times throughout the rest of the year if they’re healthy and able to.”
