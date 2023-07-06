Emporia, KS (66801)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning, then becoming cloudy during the afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy with late night showers or thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.