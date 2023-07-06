Arturo Palafox Jr., 24, of Santa Clarita, California passed away Monday May 29,2023.
Arturo, known as “Artie” to many, was born September 13, 1998 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Arturo and Kathy (Ross) Palafox Sr. A member of Sigma Alpha Pi, the National Society of Leadership and Success, Artie was scheduled to graduate with his associate’s degree in business from College of the Canyons July 2023. After receiving a full ride, he was proudly planning to attend the University of California at Merced this Fall.
A musician, avid chess player, rock climber, philosopher and friend he loved his family, pets and friends wholeheartedly. He was a very patient and kind brother to Daniel and Emma, spending lots of time with them most every day.
He worked hard on his academics and enjoyed spending time with his family. His intelligence was second only to his compassion for all living things. He loved studying various religions. Learning was a passion. He was self motivated, wanting to understand everything at a deeper level.
To all who knew him well, he will forever remain the sweet, gentle, humble, kind, loving and big hearted man.
Arturo is survived by his parents and his siblings, Daniel and Emma Palafox. His grandmothers, Judy Cudworth of Emporia, KS and Sandra Moya of Murrietta, CA also survive along with aunts, uncles and cousins. He is preceded in death by his grandfathers, Fred Cudworth and Francisco Palafox.
His celebration of life will be at Eternal Valley Memorial Park, Newhall, CA on July 6, 2023 at 2pm.
