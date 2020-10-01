SOS, Inc. is proud to announce Corina Sanchez has been promoted to director of the SOS CASA of the Flint Hills. Sanchez has spent over four years as an Advocate Coordinator and is very passionate about the CASA program.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to lead CASA and look forward to continuing the work that has been set forth by Dena Russell-Marino, my predecessor” Sanchez said. “We have such a wonderful program and great volunteers.”
Sanchez moved to Emporia from Austin, Texas, where she worked at Texas Bankers Association as the Director of Legal Services.
“After spending 18 years in Austin, I came to Emporia to be near family and I knew I wanted to take my career in a new direction,” she said. “I was very excited when I saw the opportunity at SOS to apply as advocate coordinator where I could help vulnerable children and families. As an advocate coordinator, I really focused on educating the community about CASA. My job was to recruit, screen, train and supervise volunteers. The four years I spent under Dena’s coaching has given me the knowledge and courage to continue advocating as the Director.”
SOS CASA of the Flint Hills advocates for children involved in child in need of care (CINC) cases in Chase and Lyon County. The organization recruits, screens, trains, and supervises volunteers as they represent the needs of abused and neglected children, children in juvenile dependency proceedings, and children in need of services or supervision. CASA volunteers advocate for the children and promote safe, permanent homes for them. CASA needs more volunteers to help these children. Are you ready to make a difference? To become a CASA or learn more, visit: www.soskansas.com/casa.
