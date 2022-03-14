Karen E. Crumb, 83, of rural Waverly, KS,
died March 10, 2022, at Osage City, KS.
She was born June 28, 1938, the daughter
of Clarence and Ruth Whiteside.
Karen and L.D. Crumb were married
July 12, 1956. He preceded her in death on
August 29, 2014.
She leaves her children, Dan Crumb
(Lorrie) of Lyndon, KS, and Sandy Gifford
(Dale) of Waverly, KS; grandchildren,
Jennifer Bartley, and Eric, Angela, and
Adam Gifford; and brother, Darrell
Whiteside, Topeka.
Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday,
March 15, 2022, at Waverly Cemetery.
Mrs. Crumb will lie in state from 2:00 to
7:00 P.M. Monday at Jones Funeral Home in
Burlington.
Memorial contributions may be made to
the Waverly First Responders or the First
Baptist Church in Waverly and may be sent
in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277,
Burlington, KS 66839.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.