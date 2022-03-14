Karen E. Crumb, 83, of rural Waverly, KS,

died March 10, 2022, at Osage City, KS.

She was born June 28, 1938, the daughter

of Clarence and Ruth Whiteside.

Karen and L.D. Crumb were married

July 12, 1956. He preceded her in death on

August 29, 2014.

She leaves her children, Dan Crumb

(Lorrie) of Lyndon, KS, and Sandy Gifford

(Dale) of Waverly, KS; grandchildren,

Jennifer Bartley, and Eric, Angela, and

Adam Gifford; and brother, Darrell

Whiteside, Topeka.

Services will be held at 1:30 P.M. Tuesday,

March 15, 2022, at Waverly Cemetery.

Mrs. Crumb will lie in state from 2:00 to

7:00 P.M. Monday at Jones Funeral Home in

Burlington.

Memorial contributions may be made to

the Waverly First Responders or the First

Baptist Church in Waverly and may be sent

in care of Jones Funeral Home, PO Box 277,

Burlington, KS 66839.

