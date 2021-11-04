Casa Ramos is urging to the community to "Dine In for Luis" today, Nov. 4.
Luis Cervantes-Magana, 22, died Monday after his car flipped and he was ejected from his vehicle during a crash on Broadway St. in Kansas City, Mo. According to a post on Casa Ramos' Facebook page, Cervantes worked at the restaurant.
"Casa Ramos and staff will like to give our condolences to the Cervantes family," they said in the post. "We lost a young life, kind and happy young man who brought smiles to our faces when he worked with us and to everyone around him."
The restaurant will donate 15% of its sales today to help the Cervantes family "during this painful tragedy."
Casa Ramos is located at 707 Commercial St. Call 620-340-0640 to place an order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.