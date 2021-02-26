The Emporia High girls wrestling claimed fifth place out of 38 teams at the Division I (5A and 6A) State Tournament Thursday.
Five of the Spartans’ six state qualifiers reached the podium in the program’s second season. This was the first time any Emporia girls wrestlers had placed at state.
Madelynn Griffin (126) earned third place in her weight class with a win over Blue Valley Southwest’s Hannah Glynn.
Virginia Munoz (138) took fourth place and Hannah Boa (143) and Trinity Ervin (191) placed fifth.
Megan Olson (235) took sixth.
Spartan head coach Shawn Russell had nothing but praise for his team after the state tournament.
“The girls did great,” Russell said. “They went out and gave their all. They showed the state of Kansas what Emporia girls wrestling is all about. I could not be prouder of them. They showed their heart, they battled each and every match of the tournament and left it all on the mat.”
Russell said that this season, COVID-related challenges and otherwise, has been a rewarding experience for him.
“The overall season has been so much fun,” he said. “I cannot give enough praise for each and every girl on the team. They have a special bond, they believe in each other, push each other, support one another, just an overall great team atmosphere. I'd like to thank them for the honor of being their coach.”
Russell added that he looks forward to next year when three of his five state placers will be back.
