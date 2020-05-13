Former-Lt. Gov. Tracey Mann visited The Emporia Gazette offices to discuss his run for the position of 1st Congressional District Representative Tuesday afternoon.
Currently occupied by incumbent Dr. Roger Marshall — who has his sights set on the US Senate — the district covers a total of 63 counties stretching from Lyon County to the Colorado border. Naturally, the district covers many of the state’s more rural and agriculturally-dependent areas, something which Mann said he hopes to be a prominent voice for if he is elected.
“I’m running to advocate for agriculture and to take our conservative Kansan values to Washington D.C.,” Mann said, referring to himself as the most conservative candidate running for the position. “I’m pro-life, pro-ag, pro-gun and pro-Trump. That’s the straight-and-to-the-point overview of who I am.”
A fifth-generation Kansan, Mann was born and raised on his family farm just south of Quinter, spending his early years working the fields and feed yard with his grandfather, father and brother. After serving as FFA president in his senior year at Quinter High School, Mann went on to attend K-State where he studied Agricultural Economics before earning an internship in the office of current US Senator Jerry Moran.
Last week, Mann was endorsed by the Kansas Farm Bureau, something he views as a “great honor” and an important first step in addressing the needs of local farmers.
“They’ve been around for 100 years, so they’re really the voice of agriculture in the state,” Mann said. “Every county in Kansas has their own Farm Bureau organization that is asked to weigh in on various races. So, all the counties weighed in on their preferred candidate, and we won the most counties by far. I was really, really pleased and excited about that.
“There are a lot of issues we’re facing in state agriculture. You see the low commodity prices, trade barriers, gaps in rural broadband which affect our producers and then you have issues with access to healthcare, to name a few. COVID-19 has come along and made all of those things worse … It’s a big problem for an industry that’s already struggling.”
In planning out his first day in office if he were to win the position, Mann said he would dive in to immediately combat such issues, using his experience as Lt. Governor as a basis for reaching out to each side of the aisle.
“My number one priority is being on the House Agriculture Committee,” Mann said. “As your first district congressman, I would pledge and gladly serve on that committee, getting to know the other members of the committee and identifying the people that can act as allies from some of the more urban districts in congress that would be willing to hear me out on how we can advance agriculture in the state. The other main thing would just be working to assist President Trump in the agenda of moving our country forward by continuing to be a capitalistic, free society.”
More information on Mann’s campaign can be accessed at www.TraceyMann.com. Mann can also be reached through email at tracey@traceymann.com or by calling 785-236-7802.
