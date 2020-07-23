Hours after the State Board of Education failed to uphold Gov. Laura Kelly's executive order to delay the reopening of K-12 schools around the state, Kansas districts began releasing details and draft plans for safely moving forward with the year.
But Erica Huggard and other members of the Emporia chapter of the National Education Association felt as though they were left with more questions than answers after USD 253 Board of Education members and local administrators discussed options for a safe return to school Wednesday evening.
In an effort to help advocate for a clearer path forward, the chapter — a group boasting 280 members both certified and classified staff — kicked off an online petition asking school board members to support pushing back the start date of the school year to Sept. 9.
Huggard, a biology teacher at Emporia High School and president of Emporia NEA, said while teachers have been asked to provide input as district leaders develop plans for the coming school year, they have not been given a chance to see any of the plans being developed.
"We've been allowed to ask questions and to provide input," she said. "What we haven't had is an opportunity to review anything in writing that our district has pulled from the state plan and put in our plan. We haven't seen anything in writing that we've developed on our own without the state plan or that we've taken from another district, and that's the piece I feel like is missing."
And, she said, it's not just missing for teachers. As other area districts have sent out surveys or held community forums to gather input from parents and students, USD 253 only started that discussion Wednesday evening.
With so much at stake — including the health and safety of students, teachers and staff — Huggard said simply starting the year and hoping for the best was not a viable option.
"I don't think that we should be willing to accept that the first day is not going to go as well as the second day, and the second day won't be as good as the third day," she said. "I really feel like if you put all the right people at the table, then we'll be able to make sure that we have a plan that starts off strong and does get better from there."
Huggard has been planning her classes and curriculum since the beginning of the month. What she and other teachers cannot plan for, she said, is the unknowns.
Would teachers be responsible for remote learning groups as well as in-person groups? How would that look? How would the hybrid learning option work? What if someone gets sick?
"Obviously things get better as you work through them, but when we don't put the right voices at the table and we don't put the plan in front of them, then you're missing an opportunity to take something, break it down and put it back together," Huggard said.
There are many points that need to be worked through for each grade level, she said. Elementary teachers will need extra planning time. Social distancing younger age groups will be challenging. Teachers will need to be compensated for lunches, since students will be eating their lunches in classrooms.
Teachers are contracted employees. Part of that contract includes a duty-free — or uncompensated — lunch.
"We need commitment on that so that we can work out how we can ensure that teachers can actually do that job, because it's not just about having a lunch period and having it compensated," Huggard said. "It's not just about having plan time. We want teachers to be able to do a good job, and when you take away things like that, it diminishes the quality of the work that any professional can do."
And, it may put them at risk.
On Thursday, Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that local governments could opt out of another one of Kelly's school-related mandates which requires mandatory masks for all children in grades K- 12.
"If it wasn't for Laura Kelly, we wouldn't have a decisive decision on whether masks were going to be required in K-5 or not," Huggard said, adding that the district had decided masks would be worn for students in grades 6 - 12 early on. Elementary teachers had shared their concerns about the lack of decision, worrying about their safety and the safety of their students.
Huggard said teachers can't even set up their classrooms right now without knowing how the district will start off the year.
"This is something I really want to emphasize," she said. "We want to go back to school. We want our students to be in school with us, but we also wanna make sure they're safe."
Huggard said she knows administrators have been working hard to come up with a plan, but she wants to see more inclusion from a wider group of staff and parents before a plan for school is decided. Both teachers and parents need time to see a written draft of the district's plans.
That's why a later start date is important, she said. It will give the district a little more time to get that input and teachers the time they need to plan and restructure.
"We have the right people that can vet this plan and get it put out," Huggard said. "I know we can do it, but we have got to get to the step of vetting it out first."
To support Emporia NEA's petition for a delayed reopening, visit www.change.org/p/usd-253-board-of-education-delay-the-start-of-school-until-september-9-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.