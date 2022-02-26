The USD 253 Board of Education will hold a special meeting next week to again discuss COVID-19.
The board voted unanimously on Wednesday to change the district’s longstanding mask mandate. Beginning March 28, students and staff in Emporia Public Schools will no longer be required to wear masks — provided that their building stays below a 5% COVID-19 positivity rate.
The decision was made after the district’s COVID Advisory Board issued new recommendations advocating a change.
The new policy will allow masking to be optional in all district buildings where the COVID-19 positivity rate is beneath a 5% threshold. If a building reaches or exceeds the 5% threshold, universal masking will be required for at least two weeks and until the positivity rate drops below 5% once again.
Masks will still be required on all district transportation as stipulated by the Kansas State Board of Education and students who test positive and return to school after five days and a negative test will be required to wear a mask for days 6-10.
District officials recommended the change as COVID-19 infection rates have plummeted in recent weeks both in the community at large and within Emporia schools, and as public health officials discuss the move from a pandemic state to an endemic state.
As of Wednesday, there have been five positive student cases out of an enrollment of 4,030 district-wide this week while there were seven last week.
The motion to adopt the new policy effective March 28 was passed after an earlier motion to adopt the new policy effective immediately failed 3-4, with board members Art Gutierrez, Jamie Reever, Lillian Lingenfelter and Leslie Seeley voting against it.
But some community members were not happy with the end to the mask mandate being pushed out until the end of March.
“If 0.01% positivity rate isn’t enough, nothing ever will be,” Melissa Herring commented on Facebook. “This is just a ploy to try to wait until we ‘possibly’ have higher numbers after spring break so they can keep the control. It is time for people to take a stand.”
“So sad the school is waiting til March 28,” said Mandy Seidl. “Our school has had zero mask the entire year and we have done great! These poor kids!”
Others supported the board.
“I think the BOE acted in the manner that the most of the community supports,” Robert Bennett said. “This is the leadership we voted for back in November and they are carrying out what the majority of the constituents want. If this wasn’t what the people wanted then different people would have won during the election. Just because you scream the loudest on social media doesn’t mean that the majority supports you!”
The March 28 date was selected because it is the Monday after students and staff return from spring break on March 21, since the first week after an extended break has shown a tendency to turn up a spike in positive cases.
Board member Jeremy Dorsey, who made both motions and is a part of the COVID Advisory Board, said he felt comfortable with the move because he believed it was “a good compromise … that satisfies both sides.”
“The fact that we have that 5% gating criteria, that trigger, I think that’s kind of our fail-stop so that things just don’t run wild,” he said.
Dorsey added that he was in favor of implementing the new policy immediately because it would need to be done sooner or later and he didn’t “quite see the benefit to waiting if we all agree that this is kind of a good way to kind of mitigate those two issues.”
Gutierrez said he was still nervous about the potential rapid spread of COVID-19 due to the low vaccination rate among USD 253 students and staff, and urged the school board to “move forward cautiously.”
“I would not support moving to masks-optional next week,” he said. “I think we owe it to our families to make this decision and give them time. Maybe if you’ve held off on getting vaccinated, you might get vaccinated now, realizing that you’re going to be in a higher-risk environment.”
Board member Jennifer Thomas was in favor of changing the policy effective immediately and said that she was concerned about the “mental, social and emotional damage that’s been done” as a result of universal masking requirements. However, she said that the 5% threshold was reasonable and that parents would understand that.
“I feel like if we event got to 3 or 4%, you’re going to have people voluntarily going back to wearing masks,” she said. “ …I do know that people ‘from both sides’ are approving of the fact that we do have that metric in place. … I think people are okay with that and will respect that.”
Lingenfelter, who is a public school educator herself, said that “we have to do the best that we can with the current information we have to protect ourselves and students” and that she would be more comfortable with immediate implementation of optional masking if the vaccination figures were higher.
“That’s just not where we’re at right now,” she said. “I think that, looking at data from the past two years, it seems like coming out of a break has been a tough time. Students, staff were all traveling, were around more family, and I think that’s something to consider in spring break. I am not prepared to go to optional masking tomorrow but I do like the 5% threshold, I like the other recommendations and I would be in favor of something happening after spring break.”
Reever added that “taking our masks off doesn’t end the pandemic” and that it was important to affirm the fears of those who are opposed to the removal of universal masking. But she added that at some point it will be necessary to make the decision to move forward without masks.
“Tomorrow’s too soon,” she said. “I would be looking toward March and that, for me, is a really fine line.”
Seeley said that she felt comfortable with optional masking on March 28 because Lyon County Public Health officer Dr. Ladun Oyenuga had approved the COVID Advisory Board’s recommendations.
