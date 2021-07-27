The Emporia Gazette
The St. Joseph Catholic Church in Olpe will hold its 51st annual Labor Day barbecue on Sunday, Sept. 5, after taking last year off due to the COVID-19 pandemic..
For a ticket price of $40, attendees will receive a meal of barbecue beef, scalloped potatoes, green beans, fresh garden vegetables, bread and beer. There will also be live music from the Emporia-based band BrickHorse with dancing as well.
Gates will open at 5 p.m., with the meal served at 7 p.m. and the music lasting until 12:30 a.m.
Tickets must be purchased by Aug. 23 and attendees must be 21 years of age or older. For more information or to purchase tickets, call 620-343-0321 or visit the church’s website at www.sjolpe.org. Online ticket purchases must be made with Paypal.
All proceeds will benefit the St. Joseph Parish Life Ministry programs.
