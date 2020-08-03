USD 252 Southern Lyon County schools may look different this year, but with thorough and transparent communication, the district has been working hard to ensure the safety of faculty, staff and students.
The first day of school will be Aug. 25, USD 252 Superintendent Mike Argabright said. However. Argabright acknowledges that things can change within three weeks.
The district will have two instruction options, in-person and remote.
“Our delivery model is a hybrid model,” Argabright said. “The students that are getting instruction remotely will be required to be attending class when that teacher teaches.”
For instance, if a child in second grade chose remote and has a math class at 9:20 a.m., the student will be expected to be online for that class at that time. All instructions will utilize Google Classroom and a traditional daily schedule.
Students receiving remote instruction will be expected to maintain same behavioral expectations as though they are in an in-person setting, along with dress code and engagement. If the student is sick and cannot attend remotely, the parents will need to follow the same protocol for any absence as outlined in the student handbook.
“I think across the board, faculty and staff are ready to see kids … we have a high percentage of [faculty and staff] that are uncomfortable because they may be at a high-risk level and we’re going to work with those individuals when they come in to see us,” he said. “They want to see the kids again, they want to do it as safely as we can. We’re taking a lot of precautions to do that and it’s been a lot of collaborative approaches at all levels to make sure we’re looking into areas and taking precautions that we need to take.”
Students choosing in-person instruction will be required to wear masks, as per Gov. Laura Kelly’s order. Students are advised not to share masks and are required to have two masks per student. However, USD 252 will provide masks if a student does not have one and recommends students to bring at least five masks.
“The only area [the masks] does not apply to us right now is daycare, because those are not students — that’s a daycare setting,” Argabright said.
Students, faculty and staff will be required to do a pre-health checklist. The district is asking for parents to assist with the checklist and self-screen students for any symptoms. The checklist must be completed and signed by a parent or guardian each day and given to the bus driver or entrance greeter at school.
Temperature checks will be taken before they enter the building or the bus. If a student does not have a completed or signed checklist or if they are running a fever, they will not be allowed to board the bus or enter the building.
Schools will also implement a no touch type of items with drinking fountains and lunch time. Typically, students would have had to type in their lunch number, but now it will be a scanner model in an effort to eliminate the touch areas typically used, Argabright said.
USD 252 food service and district administration will develop a “Grab N’ Go” lunch option for remote students during the school year.
In addition, the district has purchased more spray machines that will disinfect classrooms to do a better and thorough job. Argabright said that the district is looking into purchasing UVC lighting. UVC lighting costs have fluctuated enough for other businesses to look at. The lighting is known to kill bacteria and viruses in a room, he attributed.
Fall sports will tentatively begin Aug. 17, however the district will demonstrate stricter precautions if necessary. The athletic directors will provide coaches and sponsors with: hand sanitizer, tissues, gloves, face shields and face masks as appropriate.
“We look forward to having our students back and we need to get back to person-to-person instruction and learning and we just want to do it safely. So, it’s going to be quite a balancing act of getting both of them moving,” Argabright said. “Our kids need to be back in school and they need to be around professional educators. So, hopefully, we can balance things out and keep things moving in a positive direction.”
USD 252 has an intensive back to school plan that can be found on their website at www.usd252.org which will be updated weekly due to the pandemic's constantly changing situation.
