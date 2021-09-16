Faced with a light agenda, the Lyon County Commission approved the purchase and trade-in of a grader during its Thursday morning action session.
County engineer Chip Woods said that $170,000 had been previously set aside to rebuild the county's 2007 Caterpillar 12H grader.
However, the department found a deal with the Murphy Tractor and Equipment Company allowing it to trade in the 2007 grader for a 2017 120M2-4WD 4WD Caterpillar grader for $125,700.
The commission approved the purchase 5-0.
In other business, the commission tabled a public hearing on the fence viewing at Road P5 and Road 70 until Oct. 14 due to other commitments for relevant parties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.