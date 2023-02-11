Reviewd by Jesse Lobbs
“Roses, in the Mouth of a Lion,” by Bushra Rehman, Flatiron Books, 2022, $27.99.
For the neighborhood of Corona, Queens, in the eighties. New music came from new stereos as the district’s demographics changed. For one Corona community, the Pakistani American one Razia was born into, change is mercurial‒and not always good. Razia Mirza is a girl, growing from childhood to adolescence amid aunties and uncles on every corner. News about what the children are up to gets around. And Razia walks the straight-and-narrow line between her conservative Muslim upbringing and the gentle blossoming of who she is as long as she can.
The novel is divided into five books, taking place between 1985 to 1989. Razia grows up with a cadre of childhood friends, imaginations running wild and fixating on crazy ideas. In between stories of Razia and friend Saima gathering beer cans to recycle in exchange for candy money and Razia’s mother waging war on the cockroach, there are glimpses of possibility‒hints at Razia’s budding sexuality. When the caprices of their parents end Razia’s friendship with Saima, she finds a new friend in Taslima. They test their parent’s conservative limits: they get haircuts, wear tight jeans, and fantasize about their futures to the sound of George Michael. When Razia is accepted to a prestigious high school in Manhattan, she meets Angela. This girl’s kindred spirit, a love of books and art, attracts Razia from the start. She shares this secret with Taslima who only jokes and laughs. “For all of our breaking of the rules, for all of our schemes and desires for adventure,” thinks Razia, “we’d been so vigilant with the boys, we’d forgotten about the girls.” Razia writes about the romance in her diary and, with little privacy, she is discovered. Where Razia (and the reader) had seen aspects of tolerance in her parents a hundred times over, that tolerance vanishes when it comes to Razia’s sexuality. Faced with being sent back to Pakistan to be married off to a man, Razia runs. While the romance is a critical piece of the novel, it’s the friendship between Taslima that ties Razia’s story together. When Razia runs, it is Taslima, a girl with the same heritage and religious upbringing, who affirms with love that her friend is doing what she must.
I found the novel quite touching. Rehman respects all of the characters, treating each with careful intention. This construction makes the tension all the more palpable as Razia’s sexuality comes to the surface. If Razia’s voice was not so distinct, this novel could just as easily have been a collection of short stories. There are so many charming vignettes about Corona and the neighbors who populate it. I would have read it for that alone. I do want to add a word of caution to anyone reading this book: a small content warning for anyone LGBTQIA who has been disowned by a religious family. Like the title, there might be beauty here but there are also sharp teeth and thorns.
