The Lyon County League Tournament wrapped up its 100th edition on Saturday night. Get caught up on all of the action that happened at White Auditorium last week.
GIRLS
First Round
Top-seeded Olpe blasted No. 8 Marais des Cygnes Valley 96-8 on Tuesday and No. 5 Madison knocked off No. 4 Waverly 47-38 the same day.
No. 2 Burlingame took down No. 7 Southern Coffey County 58-22 and No. 3 Lebo beat No. 6 Hartford 51-36.
Second Round
Olpe eased into the championship game with a 67-21 win over Madison on Friday night. Lebo edged past Burlingame 34-32 in the other semifinal.
In the consolation bracket, Waverly throttled Marais des Cygnes Valley 72-28 and Hartford snuck by Southern Coffey County 31-29.
Consolation Games
Burlingame took third place with a 55-39 win over Madison.
In the fifth-place game, Waverly nearly doubled up Hartford 49-24.
Finally, Southern Coffey County defeated Marais des Cygnes Valley 44-21 to take seventh place.
BOYS
First Round
No. 1 Olpe advanced to the semifinals with a 62-28 drubbing of No. 8 Marais des Cygnes Valley. No. 4 Burlingame defeated No. 5 Waverly 50-29.
No. 2 Lebo toppled Hartford 55-29 to move on in the tournament. No. 3 Madison stomped Southern Coffey County 70-20.
Second Round
Olpe cruised by Burlingame 62-36 to make it to the championship game, while Lebo beat Madison 44-37 to set up a showdown with the Eagles.
Southern Coffey County beat Hartford 52-40 to advance to the fifth-place game against Waverly, which knocked off Marais des Cygnes Valley 64-40.
Consolation Games
In the third-place game, Madison took down Burlingame 39-29.
Waverly took fifth from Southern Coffey County with a 64-34 victory.
In a low-scoring affair, Hartford snatched seventh place with a 24-21 win against Marais des Cygnes Valley.
